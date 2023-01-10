Study shows regional NC airports have major economic impact

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A new report issued by the NCDOT shows that North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports have a more than $72 billion in economic impact annually.

The state of North Carolina is home to the fifth busiest airport in the world in Charlotte, and among its 72 public airports, supported 330,000 jobs generating $3.7 billion in state and local tax revenues.

Air travel here in our state is responsible for 11% of the state’s gross domestic product and its value can be seen whether it’s coming from an international airport or a regional one, like Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Director Andrew Shorter says he’s proud of the work the airport does for the community. “ To know that we are doing just over a half a billion dollar a year economic impact is really huge for the community and therefore makes the airport very proud that it is providing that service. If you don’t even fly for leisure, for travel for business, you are still gaining the benefits of having this airport in the area and the community,” Shorter said.

Overall, the aviation industry accounts for 5% of the GDP for The United States, generating ten million jobs and over a trillion dollars in the last year.

The location of a regional airport is determined by experts anticipating the largest return.

“The location of an airport is not random so they are located where they anticipate there is a demand for those services but having an airport can help the local economy in terms of tourism dollars, in terms of business growth opportunities as well and as the communities grows, the airport grows,” ECU Professor of Economics Dr. Nick Rupp said.

The NCDOT says that Coastal Carolina Airport has helped bring 2,465 jobs to the city of New Bern, helping bring business to people beyond the confines of the airport terminals.

“This whole report is based off of impacts direct, indirect, and induced. So the 2,400 jobs, no we don’t have 2,400 people working here at the airport but the people who come here, rent a car, they go to the gas station and buy gas, they go wherever they’re intending to go, rent a hotel room and therefore that impact from the airport is spreading much further and wider than just the airport property which is a great concept,” Shorter says.

As Coastal Carolina Regional Airport works to meet the demand for air travel here in our state, a major expansion project is underway, that is set to increase the size of the airport by 20% with construction expected to be complete by late 2024.

