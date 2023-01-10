Sports Spotlight: From her yard to 1,000 career points, Parrott Academy’s Okonkwo has grown into a star

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Parrott Academy girls basketball is having a good season with a core of seniors leading the way. Rachel Okonkwo is one of them and she recently hit a huge milestone while leading the Patriots on and off the floor. We feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

Parrott Academy senior Rachel Okonkwo is the youngest of four siblings who put the ball in her life.

“My brothers were always playing outside,” says Parrott Academy basketball player Rachel Okonkwo, “So, I played outside with them.”

Basketball became her favorite sport. Mastering drills and joining the varsity ranks at Parrott Academy in 8th grade.

“You dream when your best players are your hardest workers, your greatest competitors and eager to learn,” says Parrott Academy head coach Kelly Johnson, “and that describes her to a T.”

Learning and growing Rachel is now a senior captain.

“To see the team grow from the time I was an 8th grader and see all the seniors leave, the new people come in,” says Okonkwo, “The senior team I have now is the best team I have been on here.”

Rachel has become one of the best players Parrott academy has had.

“She’s been all-state the past two years, all-conference the past three years,” says Johnson, “Been either the team MVP or co-MVP the past three years.”

Okonkwo does it all on the floor. Passing, rebounding, and recently reaching the 1,000-point milestone for her career.

“It means a lot to me especially since I have been playing for so long,” says Rachel, “I think that has always been my overall goal.”

It’s all about the team for Rachel though. She moved from post to guard this winter to help her teammates.

“I still kind of play the same but I feel like I have to dribble a lot more than I did last year,” Rachel says.

One final season of hoops. Rachel says all of her older siblings have gone on to study at the university of north Carolina and she hopes to follow them there in the fall.

“I think I am just going to focus on my studies in college,” says Okonkwo, “I want to be a doctor one day so biology, chemistry all that.”

If you have an athlete you would like to see featured as our Pepsi Sports Spotlight. You can email us at spotlight@witn.com .

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.