RADON ACTION MONTH: Free NCDHHS radon test kits

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are taking steps to address high levels of radon in North Carolina.

Governor Cooper called January to be National Radon Action Month to help educate people on what it is and how to combat it.

According to the DHHS, radon is an odorless and colorless gas that is released from the ground into the air and is generally safe. However, indoor spaces can trap the gas and cause it to accumulate into dangerous levels that could cause lung cancer.

DHHS tells WITN that 77 counties out 100 in North Carolina have levels of radon considered to be unsafe.

Cooper says that this is a preventable problem in home improvement projects. The NC Radon Program recommends hiring a certified radon mitigator to fix elevated radon levels.

Due to this, the DHHS will offer 3,000 free radon testing kits. Visit radon.ncdhhs.gov for more information and to order a free test kit while supplies last. For information on radon mitigation, visit the NCDHHS radon mitigation webpage.

