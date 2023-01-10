Police share sketch of suspected Winterville shooter

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping someone out there recognizes the teenager a shooting victim described as the person responsible for the crime.

Back on December 10th, Winterville police said that a person was shot on Kinsey Loop near Jessica Drive.

Police were able to connect the victim with a forensic sketch artist to come up with an image of the shooter.

The shooter is believed to be a Black teenager standing around 5′9′' tall and weighing 130-140 lbs.

If you have any information, call Winterville police at 252-756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

