Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.(Peden+Munk/Pizza Hut)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from a few decades ago.

The Big New Yorker was a huge pizza from the 1990s that will be making a return after 25 years.

Customers will be able to order the 16-inch pizza starting next month.

The Big New Yorker is 30% bigger than a large pizza and has six oversized, foldable slices.

A plain cheese Big New Yorker costs just under $14.

Pizza Hut will only be selling them for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontrell Smith and Keith Bizzell
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
Greenville police investigate a stabbing
Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing
Deputy Kelly Tate back at work after stabbing
Deputy back at work after basketball game stabbing
File Graphic
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say

Latest News

Man charged in Mount Olive murder
Man charged in Mount Olive murder
Man facing multiple child sex charges in Greene County
Man facing multiple child sex charges in Greene County
Police said these two are persons of interest in the case.
YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend
Vatara Lachelle Lee (right) was arrested Dec. 21 for the theft of Cody White's (left) ashes at...
Woman arrested for theft of man’s ashes in suitcase from airport baggage claim, police say