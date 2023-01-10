NCDMV: Scammers claiming to be with DOT sending emails with payment link

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles says law enforcement agencies are reporting that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation” and encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.

The DMV says the beware of emails from an individual or individuals using the address “notice@penalty-gov-us” claiming to be from the Traffic Division of the Department of Transportation. The email includes a link to make a payment for a fine.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says, “The NCDMV and the NCDOT will never send customers an email regarding driving records, driving history, or notices to pay fines related to driving violations. All notifications to customers concerning such violations would be on official letterhead or forms through regular mail.”

To limit confusion when searching for bona fide DMV services and information, they say consumers should always remember to look for a website that contains “.gov” in its address to assure they are receiving accurate governmental information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responder day
Sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed
Man in serious condition after stabbing
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
File Graphic
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
Regional airports impact on local economy
Regional airports impact on local economy
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist
Grant to help hire new victim services specialist
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist