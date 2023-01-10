NCDMV: Scammers claiming to be with DOT sending emails with payment link

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles says law enforcement agencies are reporting that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation” and encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.

The DMV says the beware of emails from an individual or individuals using the address “notice@penalty-gov-us” claiming to be from the Traffic Division of the Department of Transportation. The email includes a link to make a payment for a fine.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says, “The NCDMV and the NCDOT will never send customers an email regarding driving records, driving history, or notices to pay fines related to driving violations. All notifications to customers concerning such violations would be on official letterhead or forms through regular mail.”

To limit confusion when searching for bona fide DMV services and information, they say consumers should always remember to look for a website that contains “.gov” in its address to assure they are receiving accurate governmental information.

