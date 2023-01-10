Man facing multiple child sex charges in Greene County

William Jones
William Jones(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is facing multiple child sex charges after his arrest in Greene County.

Greene County deputies on Monday arrested William Jones after a month-long investigation.

The 34-year-old Jones was charged with first degree statutory rape, statutory rape of a minor less than 15 years old, and indecent liberties with a minor.

Jones is being held on a $650,000 secured bond.

