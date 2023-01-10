Man facing multiple child sex charges in Greene County
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is facing multiple child sex charges after his arrest in Greene County.
Greene County deputies on Monday arrested William Jones after a month-long investigation.
The 34-year-old Jones was charged with first degree statutory rape, statutory rape of a minor less than 15 years old, and indecent liberties with a minor.
Jones is being held on a $650,000 secured bond.
