Man facing multiple child sex charges in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is facing multiple child sex charges after his arrest in Greene County.

Greene County deputies on Monday arrested William Jones after a month-long investigation.

The 34-year-old Jones was charged with first degree statutory rape, statutory rape of a minor less than 15 years old, and indecent liberties with a minor.

Jones is being held on a $650,000 secured bond.

