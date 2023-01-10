Man charged in Mount Olive murder

Man charged in Mount Olive murder
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a homicide that happened last week in Mount Olive.

Mount Olive police said Tavoris Mathis turned himself in on Saturday at the magistrate’s office.

The 28-year-old was charged with murder and three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Anthony Price was found shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the Skip Express Mart on Franklin Street last Thursday. The 33-year-old Mount Olive resident died at the scene, according to police.

Mathis is being held without bond.

