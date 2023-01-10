Locals Jones, Wilson complete transfers from ECU football, Pirates’ assistants reportedly on the move

Ellis reportedly to Louisville and Snead signs with CFL
Avery Jones transfers to Auburn
Avery Jones transfers to Auburn(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A couple local guys announced on social media they have completed their transfers from East Carolina football.

Center Avery Jones of Havelock announced he was committed to Illinois earlier in the transfer window. He has now posted he is committed to Auburn. The Tigers announced he has officially signed Tuesday afternoon.

Pirates defensive back Jireh Wilson of Jacksonville announced he has completed his transfer to Central Florida. They move to the Big 12 next season.

Fellow former Pirates defensive back Damel Hickman completed his transfer to Georgia Southern.

ECU reportedly added transfers at wideout, running back, and corner over the weekend.

Former ECU wide receiver Tyler Snead is reportedly headed to the Canadian Football League where he signed with Montreal.

There are more reports ECU cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis is moving to Louisville in the same capacity. The Athletic the first to report.

Former ECU assistant Tarron Williams was named cornerbacks coach at Old Dominion on Tuesday as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontrell Smith and Keith Bizzell
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
Greenville police investigate a stabbing
Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing
Deputy Kelly Tate back at work after stabbing
Deputy back at work after basketball game stabbing
File Graphic
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say

Latest News

Sports Spotlight Rachel Okonkwo Parrott Academy senior basketball player
Sports Spotlight: From her yard to 1,000 career points, Parrott Academy’s Okonkwo has grown into a star
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title
Jah Short 1000 point celebration
Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and Farmville Central sweeps West Craven high school hoops
Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and...
Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and Farmville Central sweeps W. Craven