Locals Jones, Wilson complete transfers from ECU football, Pirates’ assistants reportedly on the move

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A couple local guys announced on social media they have completed their transfers from East Carolina football.

Center Avery Jones of Havelock announced he was committed to Illinois earlier in the transfer window. He has now posted he is committed to Auburn. The Tigers announced he has officially signed Tuesday afternoon.

Pirates defensive back Jireh Wilson of Jacksonville announced he has completed his transfer to Central Florida. They move to the Big 12 next season.

Fellow former Pirates defensive back Damel Hickman completed his transfer to Georgia Southern.

ECU reportedly added transfers at wideout, running back, and corner over the weekend.

Former ECU wide receiver Tyler Snead is reportedly headed to the Canadian Football League where he signed with Montreal.

There are more reports ECU cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis is moving to Louisville in the same capacity. The Athletic the first to report.

Former ECU assistant Tarron Williams was named cornerbacks coach at Old Dominion on Tuesday as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.