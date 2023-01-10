Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead.

Police say on Friday, January 6th around 11:30 a.m., they responded to ECU Health Medical Center in reference to an individual who was dropped off at the emergency department earlier that day with stab wounds.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Broderick Stefan Harris, died at the hospital.

At the time, little information was known about the incident or if it occurred within Greenville city limits.

Detectives have since been able to determine the stabbing likely occurred in the 1300 block of Ward Street in Greenville.

A person of interest has been identified.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

