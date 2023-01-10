Greenville social districts to change Feb. 1

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville has announced that in just two months since implementation, the social districts in downtown Greenville are being altered.

The City Council voted during its January 9th regular meeting to make the changes.

The City of Greenville says beginning February 1st, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District will be combined into one social district - the Greenville Uptown Social District. Additionally, the hours for the social district have been changed to 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

Social districts allow people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails purchased from licensed ABC permittees as they walk through a defined area of downtown Greenville. The two districts that are being merged began in October of 2022.

For more information about social districts, visit greenvillenc.gov.

