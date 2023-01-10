Dense smoke closes Duplin County highway

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County Emergency Management tells us Highway 117 has been closed at Sheffield Road, near the Town of Magnolia. They say dense smoke in the area has caused the road to be impassible. They advise that if you use this road, you must use an alternate route or detour for Tuesday. Crews are working to establish a posted detour route.

We’ll post more information as it comes in to us.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.