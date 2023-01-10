Crash with two tractor trailers causing traffic snarl in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A major highway in Kinston is shut down after two tractor-trailers collided this morning.

It happened at U.S. 70 and South Queen Street.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the two big rigs collided in the middle of the busy intersection, blocking several lanes.

No one is injured in the crash, but travel through the intersection will be slow going until the mess is cleaned up.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.