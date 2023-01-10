Crash with two tractor trailers causing traffic snarl in Kinston

The crash happened this morning at U.S. 70 and South Queen Street.
The crash happened this morning at U.S. 70 and South Queen Street.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A major highway in Kinston is shut down after two tractor-trailers collided this morning.

It happened at U.S. 70 and South Queen Street.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the two big rigs collided in the middle of the busy intersection, blocking several lanes.

No one is injured in the crash, but travel through the intersection will be slow going until the mess is cleaned up.

