Beaufort historic route to be updated, will impact traffic for months

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A historic route in Beaufort will be updated, including an innovative drainage system.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says a multi-organizational project to overhaul and beautify Cedar Street in downtown Beaufort begins this week with a new way to capture storm runoff.

NCDOT will construct bioretention bump-outs, which collect and filter storm runoff before the rainwater drains away to the estuary.

A total of 14 such bump-outs will be constructed, consisting of concrete borders along the street and filled with landscaping that resembles planter boxes.

As part of this collaborative project, Beaufort will use permeable pavement to reconstruct the parking lanes along Cedar Street, thanks to a grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources.

The pervious surface will help reduce runoff and minimize pollutants from entering the estuary around the city.

The project will culminate by an NCDOT contractor resurfacing and restriping 0.7 miles of Cedar Street from its dead end to Live Oak Road.

All of the improvements are scheduled to be completed by this summer.

Starting this week, NCDOT crews will begin removing existing curb, asphalt and sidewalk at several intersections along Cedar Street. Additionally, some drainage lines will be placed underneath the roadway in the coming weeks.

The work will cause some lane and road closures while flagging operations direct traffic.

The first detour is scheduled to begin Jan. 17 at Cedar and Craven streets and last about two weeks.

Drivers should use caution when traveling through this corridor and expect occasional delays until the work is completed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.