Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Wild Temperature Swings This Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s going to get cold tonight! Temperatures drop quickly this evening and we’ll be in the 30s by 10 PM. The 20s are expected to start Tuesday. Make sure to have the coat ready.

Clouds begin to arrive Tuesday morning. We’ll see sky conditions range from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy over the next few days. Tuesday won’t be as breezy as Monday but temperatures should be about the same. Highs in the 50s stick around through Thursday when strong southerly winds push highs into the 60s. As quickly as temperatures rose, they’ll fall. A morning high of around 60 on Friday becomes a high of only 45 by Saturday. We’ll start the climb to the 60s all over again through the weekend into early next week.

Not much rain on the way but we do have a chance Thursday night. We’ll see clouds increase Thursday before the rain arrives. Rainfall amounts are hard to project once again. Some data keeps most at or below a quarter of an inch. Other data tries to bring in a nice 0.5-1″. We’ll keep you updated this week.

Monday Night

Clear and cold. Clouds arrive at sunrise. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Partly to mostly cloudy. High 52F. Winds light and variable.

Wednesday

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 56F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday

Mainly cloudy. High 65F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

