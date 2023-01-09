UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday.

Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location.

Initial reports said they were shot at separate locations; the 14-year-old at 600 HV Brown Lane and Tarquek Lamar Garner on Olivia Lane. Further investigation showed that both victims were shot at the same location. That location, however, was not provided.

Police said that no evidence was found that would indicate this shooting was connected to threats made at Goldsboro High School on Jan. 6, 2023.

