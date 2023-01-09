Task force to address human trafficking in ENC

Human trafficking
Human trafficking(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - U.S. Attorney Michael Easley is announcing efforts to combat human trafficking.

The office is creating a dedicated human trafficking task force. It’s is meeting regularly to share intelligence and investigative leads, receive specialized training and develop investigative tools.

“It is easy to dismiss human trafficking as a problem that happens only in other parts of the country or the world, but sadly it is something that is happening right here in our communities in Eastern North Carolina,” said Easley.

The task force includes members of three prosecutorial offices and 11 law enforcement agencies, including the Wake and Johnston County District Attorney’s offices, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Marshal Service, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, St. Augustine’s University and the Raleigh, Apex and Cary Police Departments.

The goal is to use lessons learned from this task force to develop regional task forces in other parts of the district in the coming year.

NCSBI Director Robert Schurmeier said, “The SBI is eager for the opportunity to combat human trafficking in all forms and is honored to be part of a task force comprised of so many talented members.”

