Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine sticks around; Rain chances return by Thursday

The next rain chance is targeting Thursday night
By Russell James
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure continues to build in across Eastern NC as persistent northerly breezes keep temperatures into the lower 50s. Through tonight, northeasterly breezes and dew points in the lower 30s will allow temperatures across most spots to dip close to near freezing inland. A layer of marine air should keep most spots along the coast into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Clouds begin to flow in on Tuesday morning keeping the sun hidden. As we head into the early afternoon, daytime heating and changes in wind direction will break up the clouds just enough for the sunshine to return. Overall, this allows for temperatures to warm up into 50s briefly.

The next cold front will approach the area Thursday night. Scattered showers are looking likely Thursday night into Friday morning, along with an isolated rumble of thunder. Highs ahead of the front will soar to 70° Thursday afternoon with gusty south winds. Behind the front, the mercury will tumble over the week with afternoon highs in the upper 40s Saturday to low 50s Sunday despite sun filled skies.

Monday Afternoon

Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High around 55F. Winds NW 7-15.

Monday Night

Mostly clear with patchy frost late. Low 31F. NW 2-6.

Tuesday

More sun than clouds. High around 55F. Winds SW 4-8.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies. High around 60F. S 4-8.

