Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired

Dontrell Smith and Keith Bizzell
Dontrell Smith and Keith Bizzell(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a person being robbed near Hill Street in La Grange. As deputies arrived in the area, they observed a vehicle matching that of one described as being involved in the crime. When the men inside saw the deputies, they quickly pulled behind a home, got out and ran off.

During the foot chase, Smith allegedly fired a shot from a handgun.

The investigation recovered two handguns, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. One of the handguns was reported stolen in Lee County.

Bizzell was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

He is also currently on pre-trial release with bond for multiple felonies pending adjudication in each of Lenoir, Greene and Wayne counties. For Sunday’s arrest, his bond was set at $250,000 with an additional $2,500 for an outstanding order for arrest from Craven County.

Smith was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in city limits, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Smith’s bond was set at $151,500.

The investigation into the original robbery call is ongoing, as well as how the convicted felons had the handguns that were found.

The LCSO has also been in contact with the district attorney’s office about what they say is a high number of pending cases all over Eastern North Carolina against Bizzell.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the LCSO at 252-559-6140 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

