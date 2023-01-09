POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in the hospital

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating two shootings that happened at different locations in one Eastern Carolina city.

The first shooting police were called to left one teenager dead, and the second sent a man to the hospital Saturday evening in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro Police Department was called to 600 HV Brown Lane around 4:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old teenage boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wayne County EMS pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

While responding officers were on scene with the teen, Wayne County Communications told Goldsboro Police officers another person had been shot on Olivia Lane.

Officers responded to Olivia Lane and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Garner was taken to UNC Health Wayne by EMS, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Goldsboro Police Department Investigative services believe the two shootings are connected, but isolated.

The investigation is ongoing.

