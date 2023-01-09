Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Onslow County, N.C. (WITN) -An area sheriff’s office has received a grant to help victims of crimes.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received just over $166,000 that will go toward hiring a new victim services specialist.

That specialist will assist victims of crime by helping them navigate the court system and find resources they may need after a crime happens.

Sheriff Chris Thomas says, “It helps the detectives greatly. It helps them to spend more time on the cases they are working on. But for me, it gives us a better relationship with the victims who may have got forgotten through the process. The specialist is with them throughout the process.”

The sheriff says its office assisted EMS with 196 overdoses and investigated 8 homicides, 698 assaults, 105 sexual assaults, and 23 rapes in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responder day
Sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed
Man in serious condition after stabbing
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
File Graphic
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

Latest News

Regional airports impact on local economy
Regional airports impact on local economy
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
Grant to help hire new victim services specialist
Grant to help hire new victim services specialist
This Craven County school is implementing metal detectors at large community and school events.
New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors