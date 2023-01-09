Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist

Onslow County, N.C. (WITN) -An area sheriff’s office has received a grant to help victims of crimes.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received just over $166,000 that will go toward hiring a new victim services specialist.

That specialist will assist victims of crime by helping them navigate the court system and find resources they may need after a crime happens.

Sheriff Chris Thomas says, “It helps the detectives greatly. It helps them to spend more time on the cases they are working on. But for me, it gives us a better relationship with the victims who may have got forgotten through the process. The specialist is with them throughout the process.”

The sheriff says its office assisted EMS with 196 overdoses and investigated 8 homicides, 698 assaults, 105 sexual assaults, and 23 rapes in 2022.

