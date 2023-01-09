Nonprofit receives $40K for women’s re-entry program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - SECU Foundation announced a grant for a nonprofit that helps previously incarcerated women.

Tried By Fire in Craven County helps previously incarcerated women re-enter society through supportive, community-based housing. The grant will support the expansion of services and address increased operational demands on the organization’s New Bern facility.

“Individuals coming out of incarceration generally face many challenges and need care and support to get back on their feet,” said Beth Posta, vice president of SECU’s New Bern-Howell Road Branch.

“With this capacity-building grant, our organization will have the assistance of experts to help navigate the once-dream into a tangible operational reality,” said Bonita Simmons, Tried By Fire executive director.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.