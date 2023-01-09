Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say

By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska mother is in custody after authorities say her 4-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose last year.

According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home in March 2022, where they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died, WOWT reports.

In an interview, Hunt allegedly told authorities her son may have gotten into a pill bottle. She allegedly said the bottle contained a half of what she thought was Percocet.

Authorities found in an analysis of the pill bottle that the pill was counterfeit and made with fentanyl.

Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death. She is in the Douglas County Jail.

