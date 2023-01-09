Man arrested on child sex abuse charges

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A 24-year-old is facing child sexual abuse charges.

Jose Moradel is in custody and charged with felonious statutory sex offense with a child, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and sexual battery.

This is in response to allegations made by a 12-year-old about things that happened over a year’s time.

In a Wallace Police Department Facebook post, they said, “While you never want to hear about incidents like this, we are thankful for the bravery of the juvenile who reported these offenses.”

