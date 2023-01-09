Man arrested on child sex abuse charges

Jose Enrique Moradel booked on child sex abuse charges
Jose Enrique Moradel booked on child sex abuse charges(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A 24-year-old is facing child sexual abuse charges.

Jose Moradel is in custody and charged with felonious statutory sex offense with a child, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and sexual battery.

This is in response to allegations made by a 12-year-old about things that happened over a year’s time.

In a Wallace Police Department Facebook post, they said, “While you never want to hear about incidents like this, we are thankful for the bravery of the juvenile who reported these offenses.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responder day
Sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed
Man in serious condition after stabbing
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
File Graphic
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

Latest News

Police provide update to fatal shooting.
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
Deputy Kelly Tate back at work after stabbing
Deputy back at work after basketball game stabbing
First responder day
Sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed
Nonprofit receives $40K for women’s re-entry
Nonprofit receives $40K for women’s re-entry program