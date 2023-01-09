Deputy back at work after basketball game stabbing

By WITN Web Team, Courtney Bunting and Justin Lundy
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the name of the school resource officer stabbed with a pen at a Friday night basketball game.

The sheriff’s office said it was Deputy Kelly Tate. She got one stitch and is now back on the job.

Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes said there were at least two fights between the Washington County high cheerleaders during the game, with family members getting involved later.

The game was postponed and will be rescheduled without spectators. Home games this week may also be played with no spectators, according to Washington County Schools.

“We’re reviewing clear and precise video that focused at the school and getting the appropriate charges to the right people to all those who were involved,” said Chief Deputy Arlo Norman.

