Sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff said his deputies are investigating after he said a fight involving cheerleaders led to a school resource officer being stabbed.

Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes said that it happened at a basketball game Friday night at Washington County High School.

Barnes said there were at least two fights between the Washington County high cheerleaders during the game, with family members getting involved later.

According to the sheriff, a school resource officer was stabbed below the lip with what was believed to be a pen. The officer received a stitch at the hospital for the wound.

The sheriff’s office says they are reviewing cameras and plan to bring charges against anyone involved

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.