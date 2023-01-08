Man in serious condition after stabbing
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times according to police.
Goldsboro Police say they were called to UNC Health Wayne around 8:07 p.m. Saturday night after learning that Jacquarius Howell, 31, had arrived at the Emergency Department with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.
Officials say that Howell is in serious condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
