Man arrested on concealment of death charge in Lenoir County

Steven Tyler Shifflett
Steven Tyler Shifflett(Lenoir County Sheriff Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested and charged with concealment of death after discovering a dead women in Lenoir County.

On Friday, January 7th, The Lenoir County Sheriff Officers responded to Deanswood Drive and found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead inside her home.

On Saturday, Officers arrested 41-year-old Steven Tyler Shifflett in connection to an Lenoir County Sheriff Office investigation in conjunction with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Shifflett is facing one count of concealment of death charge and is currently in the W.E. “Billy” Smith Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

Shifflett was given an additional $2,0000 secured bond for an outstanding order for arrest in an unrelated case.

Anyone having information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Lenoir County Sheriff Office investigation division at (252)-559-6140 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252)-523-4444.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Jefferson
POLICE: Body found in Greenville believed to be missing man
Body of Pitt Co. man missing since 2019 found in woods
Kacey Davenport
High school librarian accused of having sex with student, sending nude photos
Dennis Marshall charged with murder
Police make arrest in elderly Greenville woman’s murder
Mickayla Greene arrested on felony grand larceny charges
Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store

Latest News

First responder day
Sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed
UPDATE: Rocky Mount police identify victim homicide investigation
RUSSELL FIRST ALERT 0107
NCEL 01-06-23