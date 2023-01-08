Man arrested on concealment of death charge in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested and charged with concealment of death after discovering a dead women in Lenoir County.

On Friday, January 7th, The Lenoir County Sheriff Officers responded to Deanswood Drive and found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead inside her home.

On Saturday, Officers arrested 41-year-old Steven Tyler Shifflett in connection to an Lenoir County Sheriff Office investigation in conjunction with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Shifflett is facing one count of concealment of death charge and is currently in the W.E. “Billy” Smith Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

Shifflett was given an additional $2,0000 secured bond for an outstanding order for arrest in an unrelated case.

Anyone having information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Lenoir County Sheriff Office investigation division at (252)-559-6140 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252)-523-4444.

