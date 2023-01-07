Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old Greenville woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Police say Mary Jones was last seen around 5:30 Friday afternoon at her residence in the 1600 block of Lincoln Drive.

Jones is approximately 5 feet tall, 101 pounds, and might be wearing a gray wig, dark printed pants, a black blazer, and a long-sleeve shirt.

Jones suffers from dementia, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

She reportedly walks very fast and has been known to wander off near shopping centers and restaurants.

Anyone with information can call Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.