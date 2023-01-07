Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Greenville woman

Silver Alert for Mary Jones
Silver Alert for Mary Jones(GPD)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old Greenville woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Police say Mary Jones was last seen around 5:30 Friday afternoon at her residence in the 1600 block of Lincoln Drive.

Jones is approximately 5 feet tall, 101 pounds, and might be wearing a gray wig, dark printed pants, a black blazer, and a long-sleeve shirt.

Jones suffers from dementia, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

She reportedly walks very fast and has been known to wander off near shopping centers and restaurants.

Anyone with information can call Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickayla Greene arrested on felony grand larceny charges
Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store
Kacey Davenport
High school librarian accused of having sex with student, sending nude photos
Sudden death of PCS Exceptional Students teacher
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
Body of Pitt Co. man missing since 2019 found in woods
Khalil Jefferson
POLICE: Body found in Greenville believed to be missing man

Latest News

Inflation has caused a price rise in almost everything, including crucial medicine for some
Inflation has caused a price rise in almost everything, including crucial medicine for some
Eastern Carolina residents hope to score $940 million jackpot
Eastern Carolina residents hope to score $940 million jackpot
Jan. 6th insurrection.
Experts say riots have small impact on House voting gridlock
First-ever tattoo parlor opens in Kinston
First-ever tattoo shop opens in Kinston