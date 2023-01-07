Inflation has caused a price rise in almost everything, including crucial medicine for some

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Inflation has left some people having to ration or cut back on what they purchase, however when it’s medicine you depend on, that’s not always possible.

According to the American Diabetes Association, people who have Type 1 diabetes need an average of two to three vials per month, and for those who are uninsured or have poor coverage that much insulin can cost an average of $1,000 or more per month.

“If I had to pay for the medicine I wouldn’t be on the medicine let’s put it that way because if I can’t afford it I won’t take it,” said Margaret Rose, who is insulin dependent.

But in order to help aid with the rising prices, the Inflation Reduction Act was put into place, which includes the price of insulin, but that’s not for everyone who needs it.

The act caps insulin for the monthly out-of-pocket cost at $35.00 but that is only for seniors on Medicare.

“They are looking out for us and allowing and allowing me and others like to afford my medications because if it weren’t for the government taking over for that a lot of us would be in worse shape than we are right now,” said Rose.

According to an endocrinologist at CarolinaEast, 12% of Eastern Carolina citizens have some type of diabetes which is two percent higher than the state percentage and thinks this act will be very helpful to those 12%.

“I think it’s gonna make a huge positive impact for patients cause I have patients recently, as in a couple months ago calling that they couldn’t afford their co-pays and now that we have this it’s gonna really help,” said Dr. Kelsey Barr an endocrinologist

She also encourages patients who don’t know how to get help paying for their medications to talk to their providers so they can point them in the right direction.

