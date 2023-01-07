Eastern Carolina residents hope to score $940 million jackpot

By Liz Masteller
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions is back and closing in on a billion dollars.

Many people here in Eastern Carolina have been buying up the Mega Millions tickets.

We asked one worker what she has been seeing over the week since the jackpot has increased.

Stephanie Lowe, Assistant Manager at Lucky Stop in Jacksonville said, “When I first open, my first two hours being in here, it’s nothing but lottery sales.”

She told us, “I have other customers that I normally don’t see buy lottery, that are buying lottery because the jackpots are getting so high up there.”

One customer has won on the Mega Millions before. Chad Terry said, “$100.00 is the most I’ve ever won in a Mega Millions ticket.”

But this time he’s hoping to win much more.

Lowe recalled the last time the lottery was this high saying, “I would have a line from my counter going down my isle to the back wall, and then people off on the sides waiting, and then people outside waiting to get in, to get into line, to get to me, to get their tickets.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing Friday night on WITN right before the 11:00 p.m. news.

