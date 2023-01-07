Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and Farmville Central sweeps West Craven high school hoops
Home teams hold home court in Friday night battles
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley boys and girls took down Jacksonville Friday night to stay in the lead in the Big Carolina Conference. The boys winning 58-44. The girls left no doubt taking it 60-25 over the Cards.
John Paul II boys and girls took down their rivals in Greenville as well. The Saints girls top Parrott Academy 43-31 while the boys came away with a 58-42 victory.
Farmville Central also held home court. The Jaguars swept the West Craven boys and girls Friday night. The boys win 79-35. The girls took it 77-61.
