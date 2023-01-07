Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and Farmville Central sweeps West Craven high school hoops

Home teams hold home court in Friday night battles
Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and Farmville Central sweeps W. Craven
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley boys and girls took down Jacksonville Friday night to stay in the lead in the Big Carolina Conference. The boys winning 58-44. The girls left no doubt taking it 60-25 over the Cards.

John Paul II boys and girls took down their rivals in Greenville as well. The Saints girls top Parrott Academy 43-31 while the boys came away with a 58-42 victory.

Farmville Central also held home court. The Jaguars swept the West Craven boys and girls Friday night. The boys win 79-35. The girls took it 77-61.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Jefferson
POLICE: Body found in Greenville believed to be missing man
Body of Pitt Co. man missing since 2019 found in woods
Kacey Davenport
High school librarian accused of having sex with student, sending nude photos
The two were last seen Thursday at D.H. Conley
UPDATE: Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says runaway juveniles found safe
Mickayla Greene arrested on felony grand larceny charges
Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store

Latest News

Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and...
Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and Farmville Central sweeps W. Craven
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Hornets record setting first quarter lifts them over Milwaukee
ECU CB Juan Powell enters transfer portal
ECU CB Juan Powell enters transfer portal
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
AFC Championship to be played at neutral site following Bills-Bengals canceled game