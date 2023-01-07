Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and Farmville Central sweeps West Craven high school hoops

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley boys and girls took down Jacksonville Friday night to stay in the lead in the Big Carolina Conference. The boys winning 58-44. The girls left no doubt taking it 60-25 over the Cards.

John Paul II boys and girls took down their rivals in Greenville as well. The Saints girls top Parrott Academy 43-31 while the boys came away with a 58-42 victory.

Farmville Central also held home court. The Jaguars swept the West Craven boys and girls Friday night. The boys win 79-35. The girls took it 77-61.

