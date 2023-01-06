Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickayla Greene arrested on felony grand larceny charges
Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store
Kacey Davenport
High school librarian accused of having sex with student, sending nude photos
Sudden death of PCS Exceptional Students teacher
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
Body of Pitt Co. man missing since 2019 found in woods
Chiali Bunn, Genaro Padin
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war was due to begin Friday.
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
Experts say riots have small impact on house voting gridlock
Experts say riots have small impact on house voting gridlock
Jeremy Johnson
Man wanted for two Rocky Mount store robberies
111 N. Queen St. in Kinston's downtown
First tattoo parlor to open in Kinston