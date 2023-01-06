Bertie County launches new program to help crack down on criminal activity

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Bertie county has launched a new program that allows citizens to contribute their surveillance cameras to help with criminal investigations.

“When crime happens it’ll lead police in the right direction instead of having to depend on witnesses it can be cameras instead of people,” said Darren Cherry, a resident of Bertie County.

Community members and businesses are now able to register any home camera system they use free of charge. Those who do will remain anonymous and can withdraw from the program at any time.

“There actually were some kids that went to get pulled over and they didn’t want to stop and the officer went behind them and my ring alarm went off and I looked it and it was a car driving through my front yard in between the tree and my house,” said Cherry.

Law enforcement officials say they hope the program will develop leads, identify criminal incidents, and allow police to obtain evidence.

“We just wanna make sure that ya know we build that relationship with the citizens and the biggest thing is that Bertie County becomes one of the greatest places in North Carolina to live, work, and to play that’s basically what we wanna do is we wanna make these neighbors safe,” said Tyrone Ruffin, Bertie County Sheriff.

The Kinston police department has been using a similar program for the past few years.

“Yes it’s definitely helped out a lot, it’s very useful it helps officers investigate a case that happened in the area where we need a camera - and it helps create important shields with the neighborhood and the community and suspect information and it helps us a lot when we need it with real-time information,” said Captain Kevin Jenkins, Kinston Police.

If you would like to enroll, you can fill out an application by contacting the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

