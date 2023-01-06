South Lenoir basketball teams become road warriors after gym roof comes off during storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Lenoir’s basketball gym suffered roof damage in the storms this week.

We caught up with the now-road-warrior Blue Devils basketball teams to talk about their next steps with no home floor to play on.

“It normally doesn’t happen,” says South Lenoir senior Carson Stroud, “Just kind of a pop-up storm and just kind of took the roof off the gym.”

“Definitely out of the blue. We were in there practicing. All of a sudden we heard this really strong wind and we looked and saw the top of the roof fall off through the window,” says South Lenoir senior Gracie Howard, “We got out of the gym and went to the locker room before anyone could get hurt or anything.”

The loss of their home floor moved tomorrow night’s games with Kinston from Deep Run over to Kinston high.

“Can’t play at home for a while til they get the roof fixed,” says Stroud.

“It’s kind of up in the air. But we did hear some good news today they are going to put a temporary roof up there so we should be able to play our games after this week at home,” says South Lenoir senior Mary Grace Beyer, “With us being seniors, it is kind of sad not having our home gym. So we are really hoping it gets fixed so we can at least have “senior night” at home.”

And, it’s always tougher to win on the road.

“Home games you definitely have an advantage because you bring more fans, you have more people on your side,” says Beyer, “So it’s definitely a lot easier at home.”

“Hopefully with the situation we are in they will just travel with us,” says South Lenoir head boys basketball coach Paul Novicki.

Thankfully, they have access to other basketball courts for practice.

“Week by week we go to elementary schools to practice sometimes,” says Howard, “So we will probably be able to practice in the gym when they allow it or go to Pink Hill elementary or Moss Hill Elementary.”

“We will have to bus to elementary schools,” says Novicki, “Have to be out by 5 o’clock but hey that’s the situation we are in so that’s what we are gonna do.”

It’s a tough challenge in the middle of the season for the Blue Devils.

“It’s unexpected but it is what it is,” says Novicki, “We will keep getting better at practice. We’ll go on the road now until we figure something out.”

