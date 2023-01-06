Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.

During the search, around 6 pounds of marijuana, 18 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of powder cocaine, 5 dosage units of MDMA and 3 guns were found and taken.

