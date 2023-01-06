Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust

Jaheim Watson, Aaron Wiggins, Levon Parker, Charlie Parker
Jaheim Watson, Aaron Wiggins, Levon Parker, Charlie Parker(Rocky Mount Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.

During the search, around 6 pounds of marijuana, 18 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of powder cocaine, 5 dosage units of MDMA and 3 guns were found and taken.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickayla Greene arrested on felony grand larceny charges
Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store
Sudden death of PCS Exceptional Students teacher
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
Kacey Davenport
High school librarian accused of having sex with student, sending nude photos
Chiali Bunn, Genaro Padin
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car
Crash
All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston

Latest News

Rocky Mount police investigate homicide
Fire chief stresses working smoke detectors after two people die in New Bern house fire
Fire chief stresses working smoke detectors after two people die in New Bern house fire
The two were last seen Thursday at D.H. Conley
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed