Rocky Mount police investigate homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead.

Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress.

When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old male laying on the ground.

First responders provided life-saving measures however the man died on the scene from injuries sustained during the fight.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information can call the Rocky Mount police department at 252-972-1411, or crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

