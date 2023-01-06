POLICE: Man found dead outside Kinston home on Christmas ruled accident

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man found outside his Kinston home on Christmas died from an accident.

A roommate found Kenneth Jackson dead at their home on Riley Road that afternoon.

Police originally said the 59-year-old man’s death was suspicious, but after getting results back on his autopsy the death has been ruled accidental.

Captain Brandon Turner said Jackson’s injuries were consistent with a fall and that no foul play was detected.

