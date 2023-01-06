Police make arrest in elderly Greenville woman’s murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they have made an arrest in the death of an elderly Greenville woman who was found in her home last week.

Dennis Marshall, of Greenville, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in Ahoskie for the murder of Barbara Fenner.

The 79-year-old woman’s body was found on December 29th in her Contentnea Street home by police after relatives became concerned when they last heard from her on Christmas Eve.

Police have yet to reveal how Fenner was killed but did say that Marshall also lived in the West Greenville community.

