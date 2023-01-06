POLICE: Body found in Greenville believed to be missing man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they believe the body of a missing Greenville man has been found.

A South Carolina search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains around 11:00 a.m. behind Dockside Apartments, which is adjacent to the greenway.

Police said this is believed to be the last known location of Khalil Jefferson and has been searched numerous times by law enforcement, fire personnel, family members, and volunteer search teams.

Jefferson was reported missing on December 2nd.

The man’s car was found parked at Greensprings Park which has an entrance to the Greenville greenway.

Jefferson’s mother, Sonona Jefferson, has been organizing search efforts along the greenway. She said she was able to find his jacket in the Tar River which contained his keys, cell phone, and glasses.

The remains have been sent to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

