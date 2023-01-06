Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles

The two were last seen Thursday at D.H. Conley
The two were last seen Thursday at D.H. Conley(PCSO)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday.

Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen with the other missing teen, 15-year-old Sarah Cannon. She is 5′3″ 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie, and brown boots, carrying a multi-colored book bag.

Anyone with information on the two is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141 or Crimestoppers at 252-758-7777.

