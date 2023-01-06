Mayor Don Hardy elected to National League of Cities Board of Directors

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s mayor will soon be on the board of a national group that advocates for cities.

Mayor Don Hardy will join the board of the National League of Cities in March.

He is set to serve a one-year term for the organization.

“Being a member of the National League of Cities board of directors provides access to resources at the national level that small cities like Kinston, NC need,” said Hardy, “I have a voice at the table to advocate for the things that Kinston need and small cities alike!”

Hardy will be at the March, June, and November meetings to help guide the league’s direction.

