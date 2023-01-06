Man wanted for two Rocky Mount store robberies

Jeremy Johnson
Jeremy Johnson(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have a suspect in two business robberies that happened within 10 minutes of each other.

Jeremy Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The 36-year-old man is wanted for holding up the Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard early last Friday morning and then L&L Food Stores on Hunterhill Road.

Police said in both robberies, Johnson wore a facemask, showed a firearm, and demanded money from employees.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Johnson should immediately call 911.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickayla Greene arrested on felony grand larceny charges
Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store
Kacey Davenport
High school librarian accused of having sex with student, sending nude photos
Sudden death of PCS Exceptional Students teacher
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
Body of Pitt Co. man missing since 2019 found in woods
Chiali Bunn, Genaro Padin
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car

Latest News

Experts say riots have small impact on house voting gridlock
Experts say riots have small impact on house voting gridlock
111 N. Queen St. in Kinston's downtown
First tattoo parlor to open in Kinston
Let the good times roll! 12th Night is the official start of Carnival Season. From the king...
Epiphany brings preps for New Bern Mardi Gras
Man charged with attempted murder in Martin County
Man charged with attempted murder in Martin County