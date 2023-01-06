Man wanted for two Rocky Mount store robberies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have a suspect in two business robberies that happened within 10 minutes of each other.

Jeremy Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The 36-year-old man is wanted for holding up the Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard early last Friday morning and then L&L Food Stores on Hunterhill Road.

Police said in both robberies, Johnson wore a facemask, showed a firearm, and demanded money from employees.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Johnson should immediately call 911.

