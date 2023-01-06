Man wanted for two Rocky Mount store robberies
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have a suspect in two business robberies that happened within 10 minutes of each other.
Jeremy Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
The 36-year-old man is wanted for holding up the Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard early last Friday morning and then L&L Food Stores on Hunterhill Road.
Police said in both robberies, Johnson wore a facemask, showed a firearm, and demanded money from employees.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Johnson should immediately call 911.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.