Body of Pitt Co. man missing since 2019 found in woods

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Human remains found just before Christmas belong to a man missing from Pitt County for three years.

Phillip Rampey was reported missing from his Askew Road home on December 6, 2019. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for the 44-year-old man who deputies say was known to spend time in local woods.

Despite extensive searches of the area, deputies say Rampey was never found.

On December 22nd, a hunter discovered human remains in a heavily wooded area near a creek off Askew Road, some three miles from where the man lived.

Deputies say the Medical Examiner’s Office now has positively identified the remains as Rampey’s and report no evidence of foul play was found.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickayla Greene arrested on felony grand larceny charges
Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store
Sudden death of PCS Exceptional Students teacher
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
Kacey Davenport
High school librarian accused of having sex with student, sending nude photos
Chiali Bunn, Genaro Padin
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car
Crash
All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston

Latest News

Jaheim Watson, Aaron Wiggins, Levon Parker, Charlie Parker
Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide
Fire chief stresses working smoke detectors after two people die in New Bern house fire
Fire chief stresses working smoke detectors after two people die in New Bern house fire
The two were last seen Thursday at D.H. Conley
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles