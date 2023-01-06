Body of Pitt Co. man missing since 2019 found in woods

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Human remains found just before Christmas belong to a man missing from Pitt County for three years.

Phillip Rampey was reported missing from his Askew Road home on December 6, 2019. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for the 44-year-old man who deputies say was known to spend time in local woods.

Despite extensive searches of the area, deputies say Rampey was never found.

On December 22nd, a hunter discovered human remains in a heavily wooded area near a creek off Askew Road, some three miles from where the man lived.

Deputies say the Medical Examiner’s Office now has positively identified the remains as Rampey’s and report no evidence of foul play was found.

