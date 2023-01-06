Man charged with attempted murder in Martin County

Renaldo Armond
Renaldo Armond(Martin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting last month in Martin County.

Renaldo Armond, of Fort Bragg, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened back on December 18th near Old U.S. 64 in Jamesville.

The 44-year-old Armond was charged with attempted first degree murder and first degree kidnapping.

He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond and has a Monday court date in Martin County.

