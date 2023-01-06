Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool Afternoons; Cold Mornings

Rain Possible Sunday Afternoon and Evening
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures were about 5-10 degrees cooler today compared to Thursday. We’ll stay cool through the weekend with highs in the 50s and overnight temperatures near freezing. We’ll spend most of the day in the 40s so keep the jacket close.

Clouds will stream through at times before thickening up even more on Sunday. A few sprinkles and showers are possible Sunday afternoon before higher rain chances arrive overnight. Most won’t see much rain after it leaves, but the coast could pick up to around half an inch. Rain is gone by Monday morning. Any clouds move out quickly.

Next week looks pretty dry. Another round of showers arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Temperatures stay consistently average, highs in the 50s/lows in the 30s. Temperatures could warm ahead of a higher chance for rain next Friday. Plenty of time to watch the system and how much cold air comes in behind.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.

Saturday

Partly cloudy. High 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.

Sunday

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High around 53F. Winds light and variable.

Sunday Night

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%

