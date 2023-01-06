Firefighters battling large Lenoir County brush fire

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Lenoir County this afternoon are battling a large brush fire.

The fire outside of Deep Run was reported around 1:40 p.m.

Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the fire, in the area of Tulls Mill Road and Old Pink Hill Road, was some 25 to 30 acres when firefighters first arrived.

The blaze was progressing toward the wood line. Stroud said due to winds, the fire has now grown to approximately 40 acres.

In addition to volunteer fire departments, the North Carolina Forestry Service has two plows working the fire as well as spotter planes monitoring conditions from the air.

Stroud said no homes or buildings are currently in danger, but said residents north and west of the fire will experience hazy smoke conditions.

