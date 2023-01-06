Epiphany brings preps for New Bern Mardi Gras

Epiphany brings preps for New Bern Mardi Gras
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Before you hop online and look for a flight to the Big Easy, take an invitation to a Mardi Gras celebration right in Eastern Carolina.

New Bern is hosting its eighth annual Mardi Gras festival with the classic parade, vendors, music, food, and fun for the whole family.

Mardi Gras is a holy grail of New Orleans. It’s a statewide week of celebrations and truly puts the phase, ‘Let the good times roll!’ to the test.

That party made its way to Spencer Avenue in the Ghent neighborhood where houses are decorated and streets barricaded for the fun.

This year brings a new addition to the festival. The Mardi Gras Mile will raise funds for the We Can Be Association, which provides equipment funding, therapy scholarships, and caregiver training to children with special needs in ENC.

It’s all going down Saturday, February 18 on Spencer Avenue in New Bern.

Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with the parade rolling at 3 p.m.

More details can be found at NewBernMardiGras.com

