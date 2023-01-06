ECU football hires Mogridge as offensive line coach

Comes to Pirates from South Florida
ECU football focused on preparation this week after Sunday meeting to regroup
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston announced Thursday they have hired Allen Mogridge as their next offensive line coach.

He’s been a college football coach for 21 years most recently at South Florida where he held the same position.

“We are thrilled that Allen will be leading our offensive line group,” Houston said. “With over 20 years of college experience, he has a history of building offensive line units that protect the quarterback while also paving the way for a strong running game. We’re excited to welcome Allen and his family to Pirate Nation.”

“I’m really excited that Allen has been named the new offensive line coach at East Carolina,” former ECU offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler added. “Coach Houston and I have had many discussions about Allen and I am thrilled with this direction. As I move my career into a new path, I feel really good about the OL room and his leadership.”

Mogridge played at the University of North Carolina from 1996-99. He played tight end, fullback, offensive tackle, and defensive end for the Tar Heels.

“Mogridge is the proud parent of three daughters – Izzy, Liv and Lola. Liv is a rising sophomore at North Carolina where she earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors in volleyball following the 2022 season.”

