AFC Championship to be played at neutral site following Bills-Bengals canceled game

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (AP SPORTS) - NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

NFL teams held a special meeting to consider the recommendation of Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league’s competition committee.

Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said. It’s the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest during the game at Cincinnati. Hamlin even joined the Bills’ team meeting via videoconference.

